Winter Storm Update: January 9th, 2021 Morning Update

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has the latest details on this weekend’s winter storm.

Here are the latest weather alerts as of 10 AM CDT Saturday (01/09/2021) morning.

A high impact winter storm is expected to significantly impact the South Plains over the next 36 hours. Heavy snow and hazardous travel are expected area wide. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for nearly all of the KAMC viewing area.

Precipitation is expected to begin as soon as 7 PM CDT this evening for northwestern portions of the South Plains. Initially, we could see a rain/snow mix. Soon after precipitation begins, we it should transition over to all snow.





Precipitation will continue to increase from west to east throughout the overnight hours. Snow is expected to begin around midnight in the city of Lubbock. Once the snow begins, it will accumulate on everything. City streets, bridges, overpasses, and even caliche roads are expected to freeze over and become icy. TXDOT will be out treating roads, but dangerous travel conditions will be widespread at least through Monday morning.

Areas across southern portions of the South Plains are expected to see the heaviest snowfall accumulation from this event. Notice on the image below, the dark blue indicates the heaviest snow on Sunday morning. All of the KAMC viewing area will see some snow, but the big winners will be across the southern South Plains, northern Permian Basin and the Rolling Plains.

Below is the current forecasted snowfall totals through Sunday night. In each area, locally higher or lower amounts are expected. We will see a few heavier snow bands set up somewhere over the South Plains. In the areas those develop, and additional 1 to 3 inches of snowfall will be possible, on top of what is already forecasted. We do not have a way of knowing exactly where those bands will set up, but central and southern zones will have the best chance of seeing them.

When forecasting snowfall, it’s a lot more difficult than forecasting rainfall. For example: if the forecast called for 0.25″ of rain, but you received 0.35″ instead, you’d probably never notice the difference. In comparison, for every 1 inch of snow, you typically get about 0.10 inch of rain. Therefore, there is a lot more room for error when it come to snowfall forecasting. In the same example used above, you would receive an addition inch of snow.

Over the next several hours, we will continue to fine tune the details for this winter storm. We have been tracking this system for the past several days. If you still need to run some errands to prepare for this storm, you need to do so before sunset this evening. After that, you need to stay off the roads, unless it is absolutely necessary for you to be out.

You can find the latest forecast video here: Saturday Morning Forecast Video

Be safe, and stay warm this weekend!

-Meteorologist Jacob Riley

