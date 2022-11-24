LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has an update on the South Plains’ first winter storm of the season.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for areas along and to the west of the Highway 385 corridor, indicated by the pink shaded regions below. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Interstate 27/Highway 87 corridor, indicated by the purple shaded regions below. These winter weather alerts go into effect tonight at midnight, and will not expire until the morning and afternoon hours on Saturday.

Winter weather alerts in effect through Saturday, November 26th, 2022.

Tonight: Light to moderate rainfall will continue to the east of Highway 385, with a light wintry mix occurring between the Texas-New Mexico state line and Highway 385. Temperatures will drop below freezing over northwestern areas, with the rest of the region hovering in the low 40s to low 30s. Northwestern and western areas could see upwards of 1 inch of snowfall.

Dominant precipitation type through 6 AM Friday. Low temperatures by sunrise on Friday.

Friday: Heavy rain will increase from south to north throughout the day on Friday. High temperatures will occur before sunrise, with temperatures slowly falling throughout the day. Our wintry mix and snow will slowly spread from west to east. By 6 PM, areas along and to the west of the Interstate 27/Highway 87 corridor will begin to see a wintry mix, with locations to the west of Highway 385 seeing mainly snow. Travel impacts will be continuing over the eastern half of the region, with the most significant impacts expected over southwestern zones. An additional 1-4″ of accumulation is expected over the western South Plains.

Dominant precipitation type through 6 PM Friday. Winter Storm Impacts for Friday, November 25th, 2022.

Friday Night: Our freezing temperatures will continue to push to the east, allowing for more locations to transition over to all snow, and a wintry mix from just a cold rain. Low temperatures are forecast to fall into the upper 20s to mid 30s by sunrise on Saturday. An additional 1-4″ of snowfall will be possible over the western South Plains, with central areas seeing upwards of 1-2″.

Dominant precipitation type through 6 AM Saturday.

Saturday: A wintry mix and light to moderate snow will continue through noon on Saturday. After noon, temperatures will warm above freezing, resulting in a transition to mainly rain over the northeastern South Plains as our storm system begins to exit the region. Snowfall totals for the entirety of the event will range as pictured below. Some regions will see over a half a foot of snow, and others will only see a cold rain. Hazardous travel will linger through Saturday night as temperatures fall below freezing.

Event total snowfall totals by 6 PM Saturday, November 26th, 2022.

*Disclaimer*

Models are continuing to go back and forth on the exact track of this storm system. The slightest shift in track will make a huge difference with the forecast. A shift of a mere 20 miles could mean the difference in just a cold rain or 2-4″ of snowfall for some locations! Stay with your KLBK First Warning Weather Team for the latest information on this developing storm system. A Weather Aware day remains in effect for Friday, November 25th, 2022 and Saturday, November 26th, 2022. Be sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and EverythingLubbock.com for the latest information, and download the KLBK First Warning Weather App!

Have a safe holiday weekend everyone!

-Jacob Riley.

