LUBBOCK, Texas — An approaching winter storm system will bring a chance for accumulating snowfall across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains from Monday evening through Tuesday evening.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from 9:00 PM CST Monday through 9:00 PM CST Tuesday for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Motley, Parmer and Swisher County.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock said on Sunday total snowfall accumulations of 2.00 to 4.00 inches on average will be possible. Snowfall amounts of 4.00 inches or more will be possible in a few spots.

Winds could also gust as high as 35 mph.

The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes across the region.