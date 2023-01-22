LUBBOCK, Texas — An approaching winter storm system will bring a chance for accumulating snowfall across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains from Monday evening through Tuesday evening.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from 9:00 PM CST Monday through 9:00 PM CST Tuesday for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Motley, Parmer and Swisher County.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock said on Sunday total snowfall accumulations of 2.00 to 4.00 inches on average will be possible. Snowfall amounts of 4.00 inches or more will be possible in a few spots.

Winds could also gust as high as 35 mph.

The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes across the region.

National Weather Service Snowfall & Ice Accumulation Forecast Graphics
(***Subject to Change***)

(Source: National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lubbock)
(Source: National Weather Service Forecast Office in Midland)
(Source: National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lubbock)
(Source: National Weather Service Forecast Office in Midland)

Additional Weather Information: