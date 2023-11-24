LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday night weather update for November 24th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wintry mix north. Low of 35°. Winds E 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. A.M. mix north, P.M. mix northeast. High of 48°. Winds ESE 12-18 MPH.

Tonight:

A cloudy and cold night is in store for the region. Lows will be in the upper 20s to low 40s around the forecast region. Southeastern areas will be warmest, with areas along and north of Highway 70 falling below freezing. Light precipitation is likely north of Highway 62/82. Areas between Highway 62/82 will see a cold rain and drizzle, with areas north of Highway 70 seeing a wintry mix! This will result in some icy patches on area roadways. Be safe if you’re out driving tonight through early Sunday morning. Winds will be out of the east around 12-18 MPH.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Saturday Morning, November 25th, 2023.

Short Term:

A wintry mix will continue over northern areas through late-morning on Saturday. We will dry out by midday on Saturday, remaining dry until the late afternoon hours. Highs will climb into the low 50s over southwestern areas, with the rest of the region warming into the 40s. Another wave of precipitation will return Saturday night into Sunday morning, with a light wintry mix possible over northeastern areas. Rain will be possible across the rest of the region. As temperatures fall below freezing overnight, any residual moisture left on area-roadways could lead to more patchy black ice lingering through 9 AM CST Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon, we’ll see more sunshine around the region with highs peaking in the 40s and 50s. Temperatures quickly drop below freezing overnight Sunday into Monday morning, with lows in the teens to upper 20s around the region! Be sure to remember the 4 Ps! Bring in pets and plants that are sensitive to the cooler temperatures, wrap any exposed pipes to keep them from bursting due to liquid expanding inside of them when it freezes, and check on your people to make sure they have a way to stay warm! By Monday afternoon, we’ll warm back into the 40s and 50s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid November 24th, 2023.

Extended Forecast:

Temperatures will warm through our extended forecast period. Highs will rebound into the 50s and 60s Tuesday through Friday, with morning lows in the 20s to low 40s expected to continue. We will see a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky each day. A few isolated showers will be possible over the eastern half of the KLBK viewing area on Thursday. As of now, no significant rainfall looks likely. Winds will be light each day, with sustained speeds around 10-20 MPH each day. Wind direction will be quite variable.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid November 24th 2023.

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, November 24th:

Sunrise: 7:27 AM CST

Sunset: 5:40 PM CST

Average High: 61°

Record High: 84° (2017)

Average Low: 33°

Record Low: 7° (1938)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains! Stay warm!

-Jacob

