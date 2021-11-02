World Series forecast: Astros take on Braves at home in Game 6

HOUSTON (KIAH) Back to H-Town, one game at a time! The Astros brought the World Series back to Houston with Sunday’s win in Game 5 of the World Series.

The Astros take on the Atlanta Braves in Game 6 at Minute Maid Park at 7:09 pm on Tuesday.

Expect another day of mostly sunny skies for Houston with high temperatures in the upper 70s/low 80s.

Some patchy fog is likely before 10 a.m. around the area. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies are likely with a high near 79 degrees and calm wind becoming east around 5 miles per hour in the morning.

During Tuesday night, skies are likely to become partly cloudy with a low around 60 and southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

A very limited number of tickets are available online for the 2021 World Series games. For more information, go to Astros.com/postseason.