KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Chris Whited
Posted: Jan 8, 2023 / 11:35 AM CST
Updated: Jan 8, 2023 / 11:35 AM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas — Here’s this week’s edition of Welcome Home West Texas that airs weekends on KAMC and KLBK.
If you want to add extra resistance to your workouts, or if you want to build strength and muscle, wrist weights are great options for you.
Jump ropes come in varying lengths and have different levels of durability.
Many are calling the Hydrow Rower the “Peloton of Rowing.” I decided to put the machine to the test to see if it lives up to the hype.