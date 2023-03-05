KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Chris Whited
Posted: Mar 5, 2023 / 11:55 AM CST
Updated: Mar 5, 2023 / 11:55 AM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas — Here’s this week’s edition of Welcome Home West Texas that airs weekends on KAMC and KLBK.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to a recording issue, the first few minutes of the program are unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Glossier lovers can take full advantage of the newest catalog now available at Sephora stores nationwide, on the Sephora app and online.
To help you complete your St. Paddy’s Day look, we found awesome green nail polishes from several top brands.
If your child will play baseball or softball this spring, you’ll need to stock up on appropriate clothing and equipment.