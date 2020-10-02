Skip to content
KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com
Lubbock
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Video Center
KAMC News & Livestream
KLBK News & Livestream
State & Regional
State of the State
National
Washington-DC
Trends and Friends
Border Report
Mystery Wire
Latest
Your Local Election Headquarters
Top Stories
Abilene Police identify Lubbock man killed in early morning stabbing
Top Stories
Image shows Capital rioter, 19, using ‘bear spray’ on officers, DOJ says
Video
LPD identifies victim, man arrested for Stripes shooting
Gallery
Woman believed to be world’s oldest person dies at 124
Pregnant hit-and-run driver fatally shot after instigating road rage incident, Florida police say
Weather
KAMC Weather
KLBK Weather
KAMC Sky-View Network
KLBK Sky-View Network
Weather Ready Nation
Radar – Interactive
Top Stories
KLBK Wednesday AM Weather Update: November 24th, 2021
Video
Top Stories
KAMC AM Weather Webcast November 24, 2021
Top Stories
KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: November 23rd, 2021
Video
KAMC AM Weather Webcast November 23, 2021
KLBK Tuesday AM Weather Update: November 23rd, 2021
Video
KLBK Monday PM Weather Update: November 22nd, 2021
Video
Sports
KLBK Sports
Red Raider Nation
Texas Rangers
The Big Game
The Blitz
Big Race – Daytona
Silver Star Nation
Masters Report
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Good Morning, Good Coffee
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the KLBK Team
Meet the KAMC Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Find It Fast
BestReviews
Black History Month
Calendar
CMA Awards
Dining for Charities
Gaming News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Holiday Gift Show
Hunger Action Month
Lone Star NYE
Miracles Christmas Parade
Project Roadblock
Remarkable Women 2022
Search EverythingLubbock
Stuff The Silverado
TV Schedule
Veterans Voices
What’s Cooking
More Find It Fast
Weekly Features
Ag Journal
Destination Texas
Intentional Living
Forever Family
Kiss The Cook
Talking Points
Technology Tuesday
Welcome Home West Texas
Wish Wednesday
TV Schedule
Jobs
West Texas Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
What's Cooking
What’s Cooking on KLBK Bright & Early: Holiday Pumpkin Dip
Video
What’s Cooking on KLBK Bright & Early: Turkey Chili
Video
What’s Cooking on KLBK Bright & Early: Simple Cucumber and Onion Salad
Video
What’s cooking? Easy sweet potato chips
Video
What’s Cooking? The perfect game day and holiday appetizer in one
Video
More What's Cooking Headlines
What’s Cooking? An easy Halloween and game day snack with United Supermarkets
Video
What’s Cooking? Homemade Mozzarella Sticks
Video
What’s cooking? Some yummy chicken on the grill
Video
What’s cooking? Some yummy tailgate food
Video
News Highlights
Nurse refuses COVID shot for herself, her children
Video
Where people in Texas are moving to most
‘Glad you finally came out of the closet’: Gov. Abbott on Texas Rep. Ryan Guillen switching parties
Video
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after explosion at X-FAB
Video
LPD transfers files for Chad Read deadly shooting case to Texas AG
Video
Famous Steel House listed for sale in Ransom Canyon – check out the asking price
Video
Don't Miss
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
Red Raider Nation
Talking Points
KAMC Good Morning, Good Coffee
Event Calendar