Ingredients
- 2 very ripe medium bananas
- 4 large eggs
- ½ cup PB2 almond butter powder
- Optional toppings: Greek yogurt, granola, chopped apple, cinnamon
Instructions
- In a medium size bowl, mash bananas; add in eggs and whisk until completely combined.
- Add almond butter powder banana mixture and stir until combined. The batter will be thinner than most pancake batters.
- Heat a large skillet or griddle over low/medium heat and spray with coconut oil cooking use scoop ¼ cup of the pancake batter onto the skillet.
- Cook for 2-3 minutes or until the top of the pancake begins to bubble and carefully flip your pancake. Let the second side cook for an additional minute. Remove and place onto a plate. Repeat until batter is gone.
- Top with desired toppings and serve.