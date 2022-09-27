Ingredients

  • 2 very ripe medium bananas
  • 4 large eggs
  • ½ cup PB2 almond butter powder
  • Optional toppings: Greek yogurt, granola, chopped apple, cinnamon

Instructions

  1. In a medium size bowl, mash bananas; add in eggs and whisk until completely combined.
  2. Add almond butter powder banana mixture and stir until combined.  The batter will be thinner than most pancake batters.
  3. Heat a large skillet or griddle over low/medium heat and spray with coconut oil cooking use scoop ¼ cup of the pancake batter onto the skillet.
  4. Cook for 2-3 minutes or until the top of the pancake begins to bubble and carefully flip your pancake. Let the second side cook for an additional minute. Remove and place onto a plate. Repeat until batter is gone.
  5. Top with desired toppings and serve.