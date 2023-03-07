Ingredients

  • 1 cup oats
  • 1 cup peanut butter
  • 4 ripe bananas, sliced
  • 1 cup dark chocolate chips

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.  Line a loaf pan with parchment paper/ spray with nonstick cooking spray.
  2. In a food processor, place oatmeal and blend until the consistency of flour.
  3. Add peanut butter and banana into food processor; blend until it all becomes a batter. 
  4. Remove blade from food processor; stir chocolate chips into batter.
  5. Pour batter into prepared pan.  Place in oven and bake for 40-50 minutes or until mixture is set.
  6. Remove from oven and let cool.  Once cool, slice and serve!