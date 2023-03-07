Ingredients
- 1 cup oats
- 1 cup peanut butter
- 4 ripe bananas, sliced
- 1 cup dark chocolate chips
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a loaf pan with parchment paper/ spray with nonstick cooking spray.
- In a food processor, place oatmeal and blend until the consistency of flour.
- Add peanut butter and banana into food processor; blend until it all becomes a batter.
- Remove blade from food processor; stir chocolate chips into batter.
- Pour batter into prepared pan. Place in oven and bake for 40-50 minutes or until mixture is set.
- Remove from oven and let cool. Once cool, slice and serve!