LUBBOCK, Texas — United Supermarkets Dietitian Brenda Garcia brings us today’s segment of What’s Cooking, sponsored by United Supermarkets! Click the video link for today’s recipe.

BBQ Sausage Kabobs

Ingredients

  • 1 package Open Nature Roasted Red Pepper & Garlic Chicken Sausage, cut into 1 ½ inch slices
  • 2 red bell pepper, seeded and diced into 1-inch pieces
  • 3 peaches, diced into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 red onion, diced into 1-inch pieces
  • ½ cup Stubbs Reduced Sugar Barbecue Sauce

Instructions

  1. Heat grill to medium-high heat.
  2. Thread sausage alternately with peppers, peaches, and onions onto wooden skewers.
  3. Grill kabobs for 8 to 10 min. (or until sausage is browned and vegetables are crisp-tender), turning and brushing with sauce, preferably while over in-direct heat.
  4. Serve immediately.