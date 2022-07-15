LUBBOCK, Texas — United Supermarkets Dietitian Brenda Garcia brings us today’s segment of What’s Cooking, sponsored by United Supermarkets! Click the video link for today’s recipe.
BBQ Sausage Kabobs
Ingredients
- 1 package Open Nature Roasted Red Pepper & Garlic Chicken Sausage, cut into 1 ½ inch slices
- 2 red bell pepper, seeded and diced into 1-inch pieces
- 3 peaches, diced into 1-inch pieces
- 1 red onion, diced into 1-inch pieces
- ½ cup Stubbs Reduced Sugar Barbecue Sauce
Instructions
- Heat grill to medium-high heat.
- Thread sausage alternately with peppers, peaches, and onions onto wooden skewers.
- Grill kabobs for 8 to 10 min. (or until sausage is browned and vegetables are crisp-tender), turning and brushing with sauce, preferably while over in-direct heat.
- Serve immediately.