LUBBOCK, Texas — United Supermarkets Dietitian Brenda Garcia brings us today’s segment of What’s Cooking, sponsored by United Supermarkets! Click the video link for today’s recipe.

BBQ Sausage Kabobs

Ingredients

1 package Open Nature Roasted Red Pepper & Garlic Chicken Sausage, cut into 1 ½ inch slices

2 red bell pepper, seeded and diced into 1-inch pieces

3 peaches, diced into 1-inch pieces

1 red onion, diced into 1-inch pieces

½ cup Stubbs Reduced Sugar Barbecue Sauce

Instructions