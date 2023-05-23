Ingredients

Spicy Roasted Potatoes

  • 2 lbs. sweet potatoes, diced
  • 1/4 c. avocado oil mayonnaise
  • 1 tsp. chipotle powder
  • 1 Tbsp. lime juice
  • 1 tsp. garlic salt

Burger Bowl

  • 4 Signature Select Burgers, seasoned and grilled (or made into 8 slider patties, grilled)
  • Burger toppings as desired, such as sliced tomatoes, sliced red onions, torn lettuce, diced avocado, grilled mushrooms, diced pickled beets or Grillo’s pickles
  • Dressing as desired, such as Primal Kitchen Honey Mustard Dressing or Bolthouse Yogurt Ranch Dressing

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.
  2. In a medium bowl, mix together mayo, chipotle powder, lime juice and garlic salt. Toss in potatoes until potatoes are well coated.
  3. Place potatoes on a cookie sheet and put in oven for about 20-25 minutes or until potatoes are cooked through.
  4. Assemble burger bowls with toppings as desired, followed by grilled burger patty, top with spicy roasted potatoes and dressing.
  5. Serve immediately.