Ingredients
Spicy Roasted Potatoes
- 2 lbs. sweet potatoes, diced
- 1/4 c. avocado oil mayonnaise
- 1 tsp. chipotle powder
- 1 Tbsp. lime juice
- 1 tsp. garlic salt
Burger Bowl
- 4 Signature Select Burgers, seasoned and grilled (or made into 8 slider patties, grilled)
- Burger toppings as desired, such as sliced tomatoes, sliced red onions, torn lettuce, diced avocado, grilled mushrooms, diced pickled beets or Grillo’s pickles
- Dressing as desired, such as Primal Kitchen Honey Mustard Dressing or Bolthouse Yogurt Ranch Dressing
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.
- In a medium bowl, mix together mayo, chipotle powder, lime juice and garlic salt. Toss in potatoes until potatoes are well coated.
- Place potatoes on a cookie sheet and put in oven for about 20-25 minutes or until potatoes are cooked through.
- Assemble burger bowls with toppings as desired, followed by grilled burger patty, top with spicy roasted potatoes and dressing.
- Serve immediately.