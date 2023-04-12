Ingredients
- 1 lb. whole carrots, washed
- 12 eggs
- 1 cup old-fashioned oats
- 2 tsps. cinnamon
- 1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice (or extra 1/2 tsp. cinnamon)
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 2 tsps. baking powder
- Optional toppings: peanut butter, honey or maple syrup, vanilla yogurt, fruit
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Butter or oil a large, rimmed sheet pan.
- Cut carrots into thirds; place into blender. Add eggs and all remaining ingredients. Cover and blend until well mixed.
- Pour into buttered pan; place in preheated oven. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until set and edges are golden brown.
- Serve with warmed peanut butter and drizzle with honey or top with fruit and yogurt.