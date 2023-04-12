Ingredients

  • 1 lb. whole carrots, washed
  • 12 eggs
  • 1 cup old-fashioned oats
  • 2 tsps. cinnamon
  • 1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice (or extra 1/2 tsp. cinnamon)
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • 2 tsps. baking powder
  • Optional toppings: peanut butter, honey or maple syrup, vanilla yogurt, fruit

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Butter or oil a large, rimmed sheet pan.
  3. Cut carrots into thirds; place into blender. Add eggs and all remaining ingredients. Cover and blend until well mixed.
  4. Pour into buttered pan; place in preheated oven. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until set and edges are golden brown.
  5. Serve with warmed peanut butter and drizzle with honey or top with fruit and yogurt.