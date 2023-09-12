Ingredients

  • 1-1.5 lbs. chicken breasts, sliced in half, lengthwise
  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
  • 1 tsp. salt, divided
  • 1/2 tsp. pepper, divided
  • 1 tsp. smoked paprika
  • 2 containers Fresh Cut Asparagus (from produce section)
  • 1 container Chipotle Almond Sauce (found in the deli section)

Instructions

  1. Heat grill to a medium heat.
  2. Place chicken in a baking pan or other large dish, drizzle with 1 Tbsp. olive oil and sprinkle 1/2 tsp. salt, 1/4 tsp. pepper, 1/2 tsp. paprika; toss until well combined.
  3. Place chicken on grill, cook about 15 minutes on each side, or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.
  4. While chicken is cooking, toss asparagus with remaining oil and seasonings; place in a grill basket and cook for about 15 minutes, stirring halfway through.
  5. Remove chicken and asparagus from grill; portion onto plates as desired; drizzle with 1 Tbsp. Chipotle Almond Sauce.
  6. Serve immediately.