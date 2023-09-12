Ingredients
- 1-1.5 lbs. chicken breasts, sliced in half, lengthwise
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
- 1 tsp. salt, divided
- 1/2 tsp. pepper, divided
- 1 tsp. smoked paprika
- 2 containers Fresh Cut Asparagus (from produce section)
- 1 container Chipotle Almond Sauce (found in the deli section)
Instructions
- Heat grill to a medium heat.
- Place chicken in a baking pan or other large dish, drizzle with 1 Tbsp. olive oil and sprinkle 1/2 tsp. salt, 1/4 tsp. pepper, 1/2 tsp. paprika; toss until well combined.
- Place chicken on grill, cook about 15 minutes on each side, or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.
- While chicken is cooking, toss asparagus with remaining oil and seasonings; place in a grill basket and cook for about 15 minutes, stirring halfway through.
- Remove chicken and asparagus from grill; portion onto plates as desired; drizzle with 1 Tbsp. Chipotle Almond Sauce.
- Serve immediately.