Ingredients
- 1 pound Jenni-O All Natural Lean Turkey Sausage
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 cup whole wheat white flour or gluten free flour mix
- 1/3 cup fresh cranberries, chopped
- 1 cup grated sharp white cheddar
- 1 tablespoon minced shallots
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degree and line a baking sheet with foil.
- Combine all the ingredients in a large bowl and mix together with a mixer or your hands until the ingredients are fully incorporated.
- Scoop or roll the mixture into balls and place on the baking sheet.
- Bake for 25 minutes or until the internal temperature of the meatballs reaches 165 degrees F.
- Let cool for a few minutes and serve.