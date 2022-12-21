Ingredients

  • 1 pound Jenni-O All Natural Lean Turkey Sausage
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 cup whole wheat white flour or gluten free flour mix
  • 1/3 cup fresh cranberries, chopped
  • 1 cup grated sharp white cheddar
  • 1 tablespoon minced shallots

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degree and line a baking sheet with foil.
  2. Combine all the ingredients in a large bowl and mix together with a mixer or your hands until the ingredients are fully incorporated.
  3. Scoop or roll the mixture into balls and place on the baking sheet.
  4. Bake for 25 minutes or until the internal temperature of the meatballs reaches 165 degrees F.
  5. Let cool for a few minutes and serve.