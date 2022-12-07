Ingredients
- 1 package pitted dates
- 4 oz. pecan halves, cashew pieces or a combination of both
- 1 package 72% dark chocolate chips
Instructions
- Slice dates in half. Using the bottom of glass or jar, smash each date half (use a butter knife to scrape the date off of the bottom of the jar if needed). Place dates on a plate or cookie sheet lined with wax paper.
- Top each date half with pecan half or cashew pieces, pressing gently.
- Place chocolate chips in a microwave safe bowl. Heat in microwave for one minute and stir. Repeat heating for 30 seconds until chips are melted.
- Drizzle chocolate over pecan/cashew topped dates to cover each. Let sit or place in refrigerator until chocolate is set.