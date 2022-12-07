Ingredients

  • 1 package pitted dates
  • 4 oz. pecan halves, cashew pieces or a combination of both
  • 1 package 72% dark chocolate chips

Instructions

  1. Slice dates in half.  Using the bottom of glass or jar, smash each date half (use a butter knife to scrape the date off of the bottom of the jar if needed).  Place dates on a plate or cookie sheet lined with wax paper.
  2. Top each date half with pecan half or cashew pieces, pressing gently.
  3. Place chocolate chips in a microwave safe bowl.  Heat in microwave for one minute and stir.  Repeat heating for 30 seconds until chips are melted.
  4. Drizzle chocolate over pecan/cashew topped dates to cover each.  Let sit or place in refrigerator until chocolate is set.