Ingredients
- 1/3 cup fresh blueberries
- 1/2 Graham cracker plus 1/4 Graham cracker
- Drizzle of honey
- 2 Tbsp whipped cream
Instructions
- Heat oven to 350 degrees
- In a small, ovenproof dish, crumble 1/2 Graham cracker into dish; drizzle with honey and crumble remaining 1/4 Graham cracker onto berries.
- Place in oven for 9-10 minutes or until blueberries begin to bubble.
- Remove from oven and top with whipped cream.
- Serve immediately.
Note: Recipe is for individual pies. Repeat recipe for desired number of pies.