Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup fresh blueberries
  • 1/2 Graham cracker plus 1/4 Graham cracker
  • Drizzle of honey
  • 2 Tbsp whipped cream

Instructions

  1. Heat oven to 350 degrees
  2. In a small, ovenproof dish, crumble 1/2 Graham cracker into dish; drizzle with honey and crumble remaining 1/4 Graham cracker onto berries.
  3. Place in oven for 9-10 minutes or until blueberries begin to bubble.
  4. Remove from oven and top with whipped cream. 
  5. Serve immediately.

Note: Recipe is for individual pies. Repeat recipe for desired number of pies.