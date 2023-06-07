Ingredients
- 1 1/4 cup O Organics Old Fashioned Oatmeal
- 1 cup O Organics Peanut Butter
- 1/4 cup O Organics Maple Syrup
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a food processor or blender, blend oats until the consistency of coarse flour.
- In a medium bowl, stir together oat flour, peanut butter and maple syrup until well combined.
- Using a cookie scoop or tablespoon, drop dough onto lined cookie sheet. Flatten with a fork in a crisscross pattern. Repeat with remaining dough.
- Place in oven and cook for 12-15 minutes or until golden brown.
- Remove from oven and let cool on cookie sheet before removing.
- Serve or store in a container with lid.