Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cup O Organics Old Fashioned Oatmeal
  • 1 cup O Organics Peanut Butter
  • 1/4 cup O Organics Maple Syrup

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a food processor or blender, blend oats until the consistency of coarse flour.
  2. In a medium bowl, stir together oat flour, peanut butter and maple syrup until well combined.
  3. Using a cookie scoop or tablespoon, drop dough onto lined cookie sheet.  Flatten with a fork in a crisscross pattern.  Repeat with remaining dough.
  4. Place in oven and cook for 12-15 minutes or until golden brown.
  5. Remove from oven and let cool on cookie sheet before removing.
  6. Serve or store in a container with lid.