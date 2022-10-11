Ingredients
- 1 1/3 cup plain almond butter
- 2/3 cup pumpkin puree
- 1 ripe banana
- 4 eggs
- 1-2 Tbsp. honey
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 2 tsp pumpkin pie spice
- Pinch of salt
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Place muffin liners into a muffin tin.
- In a blender, add all ingredients and blend until well mixed. Pour into prepared muffin tin, filling each one about 2/3 full.
- Place filled muffin tin into preheated oven and bake for about 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
- Let muffins cool about 10 minutes before serving. Store remaining muffins in refrigerator.