Ingredients

  • 1 1/3 cup plain almond butter
  • 2/3 cup pumpkin puree
  • 1 ripe banana
  • 4 eggs
  • 1-2 Tbsp. honey
  • 1 tsp. baking soda
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • 2 tsp pumpkin pie spice
  • Pinch of salt

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Place muffin liners into a muffin tin.
  3. In a blender, add all ingredients and blend until well mixed.  Pour into prepared muffin tin, filling each one about 2/3 full.
  4. Place filled muffin tin into preheated oven and bake for about 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
  5. Let muffins cool about 10 minutes before serving.  Store remaining muffins in refrigerator.