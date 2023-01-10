Ingredients
- 8 eggs
- 1 cup cottage cheese
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 2 tsps. cinnamon
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- Optional toppings: Chobani Less Sugar Vanilla Yogurt, blackberries
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
- Line muffin tin with parchment liners.
- In a blender, combine everything except toppings. Pour into lined muffin tin.
- Place in oven for 18-22 minutes or until a knife inserted comes out clean.
- Remove from oven; let cool slightly.
- Serve warm with optional toppings if desired.