Ingredients

  • 8 eggs
  • 1 cup cottage cheese
  • 1 tsp. baking powder
  • 2 tsps. cinnamon
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • Optional toppings: Chobani Less Sugar Vanilla Yogurt, blackberries

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. 
  2. Line muffin tin with parchment liners.
  3. In a blender, combine everything except toppings.  Pour into lined muffin tin.
  4. Place in oven for 18-22 minutes or until a knife inserted comes out clean.
  5. Remove from oven; let cool slightly. 
  6. Serve warm with optional toppings if desired.