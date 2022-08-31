INGREDIENTS
1, 16oz can Siete Refried Beans
½ c. Plain Greek Yogurt
1 c. Hatch Guacamole
1 c. Hatch Salsa
1 c. Cheddar Cheese, shredded
2 Green Onions
¼ bunch Cilantro
DIRECTIONS
- In a flat round bowl (or pie pan) layer the beans in the bottom of the pan
- Dollop the Greek yogurt evenly on top of the beans and lightly smooth over
- Dollop the guacamole evenly on top of the Greek yogurt and lightly smooth over
- Dollop the salsa evenly on top of the guacamole and lightly smooth over
- Sprinkle the cheese on top
- Slice the green onion and sprinkle on top of the cheese
- Mince the cilantro and garnish the dish
- Chill for 1 hour before serving