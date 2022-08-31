INGREDIENTS

1, 16oz can Siete Refried Beans

½ c. Plain Greek Yogurt

1 c. Hatch Guacamole

1 c. Hatch Salsa

1 c. Cheddar Cheese, shredded

2 Green Onions

¼ bunch Cilantro

DIRECTIONS

  1. In a flat round bowl (or pie pan) layer the beans in the bottom of the pan
  2. Dollop the Greek yogurt evenly on top of the beans and lightly smooth over
  3. Dollop the guacamole evenly on top of the Greek yogurt and lightly smooth over
  4. Dollop the salsa evenly on top of the guacamole and lightly smooth over
  5. Sprinkle the cheese on top
  6. Slice the green onion and sprinkle on top of the cheese
  7. Mince the cilantro and garnish the dish
  8. Chill for 1 hour before serving