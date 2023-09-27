Ingredients
- 2 lbs. potatoes (can be a mix of potatoes, including sweet potatoes), chopped into 1/2 inch cubes
- 1 1/2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 package Siete Taco Seasoning
- 3 chicken breasts, halved
- 3/4 -1 cup plain Greek yogurt
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 4 oz. chopped green chile
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- In a large baking dish, place chopped potatoes. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle half of taco seasoning over potatoes; toss until well combined.
- Place chicken over seasoned potatoes. Sprinkle chicken with remaining seasoning.
- In a small bowl, combine yogurt, cheese and chile. Divide mixture onto chicken and spread over each piece of chicken.
- Place in oven and cook for 30-40 minutes or until chicken has an internal temperature of 165 degrees.
- Remove from oven and serve immediately.