What’s Cooking: grilled leftover turkey sandwich

LUBBOCK, Texas — United Supermarkets Dietitian Brenda Garcia brings us this segment of What’s Cooking, sponsored by United Supermarkets. Use the video player to see what she’s making and check out the ingredients below.
Ingredients
• ¼ cup cranberry sauce
• 1 ½ Tbsp. Dijon mustard
• 4-6 slices turkey
• 4-6 slices cheddar cheese (or cheese of your choice)
• 1 apple, sliced thin
• ½ cup spinach or other greens
• Flat Out Fold It
• Butter or oil for spreading on Flat Out
Instructions
- Heat a griddle to medium heat.
- In a small bowl, stir together cranberry sauce and Dijon mustard.
- Spread butter on Flat Out Fold It; place on griddle and carefully add cranberry mustard, cheese, turkey, apple and greens.
- Grill until cheese is melted and serve immediately.