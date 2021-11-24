What’s Cooking: grilled leftover turkey sandwich

LUBBOCK, Texas — United Supermarkets Dietitian Brenda Garcia brings us this segment of What’s Cooking, sponsored by United Supermarkets. Use the video player to see what she’s making and check out the ingredients below.

Ingredients

• ¼ cup cranberry sauce

• 1 ½ Tbsp. Dijon mustard

• 4-6 slices turkey

• 4-6 slices cheddar cheese (or cheese of your choice)

• 1 apple, sliced thin

• ½ cup spinach or other greens

• Flat Out Fold It

• Butter or oil for spreading on Flat Out

Instructions