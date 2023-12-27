Ingredients
- 1 can (13.75 oz) artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
- 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/2 cup avocado oil mayonnaise
- 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup chopped green chilies (can add more if desired)
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients.
- Pour mixture in to a lightly greased 8-in baking dish.
- Bake for about 20 minutes or until lightly browned.
- Serve warm with crackers, chips or vegetables (such as carrots, celery, broccoli, cauliflower or cucumber.