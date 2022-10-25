Ingredients

  • 1 package Outer Aisle Cauliflower thins (can also use English muffins, pita pockets, Flat-outs or small tortillas)
  • 1 cup O Organics Roasted Garlic Mushroom Pasta Sauce
  • 1 can sliced black olives
  • 10 slices part-skim mozzarella cheese

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
  2. Place on greased baking sheets cauliflower thins; divide pasta sauce among thins and spread to cover each thin.
  3. Slice cheese into 1/4-inch slices.  Place small slices in a crisscross pattern over sauce to form the mummy’s wrap.
  4. Place two olive slices on each thin to make mummy’s eyes.
  5. Cook for 8–10 minutes or until edges are lightly browned.
  6. Let cool slightly and serve.