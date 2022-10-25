Ingredients
- 1 package Outer Aisle Cauliflower thins (can also use English muffins, pita pockets, Flat-outs or small tortillas)
- 1 cup O Organics Roasted Garlic Mushroom Pasta Sauce
- 1 can sliced black olives
- 10 slices part-skim mozzarella cheese
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Place on greased baking sheets cauliflower thins; divide pasta sauce among thins and spread to cover each thin.
- Slice cheese into 1/4-inch slices. Place small slices in a crisscross pattern over sauce to form the mummy’s wrap.
- Place two olive slices on each thin to make mummy’s eyes.
- Cook for 8–10 minutes or until edges are lightly browned.
- Let cool slightly and serve.