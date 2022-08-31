Ingredients
- ¼ cup raw honey
- ¾ cup peanut butter
- 1 tsp vanilla
- ½ cup plain protein powder
- 1/3 cup ground flaxseed
- 2 ½ oz 85% dark chocolate bar, broken into small pieces
- 1 Tbsp coconut oil
- Course sea salt, to taste
Instructions
- In a large bowl, mix together honey, peanut butter, vanilla and coconut oil; stir protein powder and flaxseed into peanut butter mixture.
- Line a loaf pan with parchment paper. Spread mixture into pan until evenly distributed.
- In a small microwave safe bowl, melt chocolate for 15 seconds at a time until melted.
- Spread melted chocolate over peanut butter mixture; sprinkle with sea salt.
- Place in refrigerator for 30 minutes; remove from pan and cut into bars.