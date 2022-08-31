Ingredients

  • ¼ cup raw honey
  • ¾ cup peanut butter
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • ½ cup plain protein powder
  • 1/3 cup ground flaxseed
  • 2 ½ oz 85% dark chocolate bar, broken into small pieces
  • 1 Tbsp coconut oil
  • Course sea salt, to taste

Instructions

  1. In a large bowl, mix together honey, peanut butter, vanilla and coconut oil; stir protein powder and flaxseed into peanut butter mixture. 
  2. Line a loaf pan with parchment paper.  Spread mixture into pan until evenly distributed. 
  3. In a small microwave safe bowl, melt chocolate for 15 seconds at a time until melted.
  4. Spread melted chocolate over peanut butter mixture; sprinkle with sea salt.
  5. Place in refrigerator for 30 minutes; remove from pan and cut into bars.