What’s Cooking on KLBK Bright & Early: Almond Flour Chocolate Chip Cookies

Almond Flour Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup butter, room temperature
  • 3/4 cup coconut palm sugar or brown sugar
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla 
  • 2 1/2 cups almond flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup dark chocolate chips

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. 
  2. In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until well combined. Add egg and vanilla; continue beating. 
  3. In a separate bowl, combine the almond flour, baking soda and salt. Stir this mixture into the butter mixture. Add chocolate chips and mix until combined. 
  4. Place small spoonfuls onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment.  Press dough slightly if crispy cookies are desired. 
  5. Bake for 9-12 minutes or until lightly browned. 
  6. Remove from the oven and allow to cool before serving. 

Nutrition Facts

Calories 110
Protein 1g
Fat 8g 
Carbs 11g
Fiber 1g
Sugar 10g
Sodium 92 mg

