What’s Cooking on KLBK Bright & Early: Almond Flour Chocolate Chip Cookies

United Supermarkets Dietitian Brenda Garcia brings us today's segment of What's Cooking

Almond Flour Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, room temperature

3/4 cup coconut palm sugar or brown sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 1/2 cups almond flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup dark chocolate chips

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until well combined. Add egg and vanilla; continue beating. In a separate bowl, combine the almond flour, baking soda and salt. Stir this mixture into the butter mixture. Add chocolate chips and mix until combined. Place small spoonfuls onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment. Press dough slightly if crispy cookies are desired. Bake for 9-12 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove from the oven and allow to cool before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Calories 110

Protein 1g

Fat 8g

Carbs 11g

Fiber 1g

Sugar 10g

Sodium 92 mg