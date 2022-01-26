What’s Cooking on KLBK Bright & Early: Sausage Sauerkraut Bun

United Supermarkets Dietitian Brenda Garcia brings us this segment of What’s Cooking (Simple Sausage & Sauerkraut on a Bun), sponsored by United Supermarkets!. Click the video link to see it.
Ingredients
• 1 package Open Nature Chicken Sausage
• 1 package Farm House Culture Sauerkraut
• 1 package Un Baguette (or other bun of choice)
Instructions
- Cook sausages in a skillet according to package directions.
- Slice baguettes in half to create four buns; slice each one along the length of the bun.
- Toast buns if desired; top with ¼- ½ cup sauerkraut and place sausage over sauerkraut.
- Serve immediately.