Ingredients

  • 4 very ripe bananas, peeled
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 cup peanut butter, divided
  • 1/2 cup almond flour
  • 1/3 cup raw cane sugar
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1/8 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 cup cocoa nibs

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F; line a 9inch square pan with parchment paper.
  2. In a food processor, add bananas, eggs and 3/4 cup peanut butter, flour, sugar, cocoa powder, and baking soda; mix until well blended. Fold in cocoa nibs.
  3. Spread banana mixture in prepared dish; drop dollops of remaining 1/4 cup peanut butter over banana mixture with a small spoon and swirl peanut butter into banana mixture with a toothpick or butter knife to create marbled effect.
  4. Bake banana mixture 30 minutes or until set; cool completely in pan on wire rack.
  5. Cut brownies into 12 rectangles. Makes 12 brownies.