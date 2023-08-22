Ingredients
- 4 very ripe bananas, peeled
- 2 large eggs
- 1 cup peanut butter, divided
- 1/2 cup almond flour
- 1/3 cup raw cane sugar
- 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1/8 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 cup cocoa nibs
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°F; line a 9inch square pan with parchment paper.
- In a food processor, add bananas, eggs and 3/4 cup peanut butter, flour, sugar, cocoa powder, and baking soda; mix until well blended. Fold in cocoa nibs.
- Spread banana mixture in prepared dish; drop dollops of remaining 1/4 cup peanut butter over banana mixture with a small spoon and swirl peanut butter into banana mixture with a toothpick or butter knife to create marbled effect.
- Bake banana mixture 30 minutes or until set; cool completely in pan on wire rack.
- Cut brownies into 12 rectangles. Makes 12 brownies.