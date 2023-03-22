Ingredients
- 4-6 Portabella mushrooms, washed and gills removed
- 2 tablespoon olive oil, divided
- 12 oz. thinly sliced sirloin (or other lean cut of beef)
- 1 container Fresh Cut onions and pepper mix
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 4-6 slices provolone
- Chopped fresh parsley for garnish
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Coat mushrooms with 1 – 1 1\2 Tbsps. oil (depending on how many mushrooms), season with salt and pepper and place on a cookie sheet. Set aside.
- Heat half of the remaining oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat; add meat to skillet and cook for about 8 minutes, or until well browned. Remove from pan.
- Add remaining oil to hot skillet, add vegetables and sauté until tender, about 3-4 minutes. Return meat to pan and stir all together.
- Divide meat/vegetable mix onto mushrooms, top with a slice of provolone.
- Bake for 1 8-20 minutes or until the mushrooms are tender.