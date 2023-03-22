Ingredients

  • 4-6 Portabella mushrooms, washed and gills removed
  • 2 tablespoon olive oil, divided
  • 12 oz. thinly sliced sirloin (or other lean cut of beef)
  • 1 container Fresh Cut onions and pepper mix
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 4-6 slices provolone
  • Chopped fresh parsley for garnish

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
  2. Coat mushrooms with 1 – 1 1\2 Tbsps. oil (depending on how many mushrooms), season with salt and pepper and place on a cookie sheet. Set aside.
  3. Heat half of the remaining oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat; add meat to skillet and cook for about 8 minutes, or until well browned. Remove from pan. 
  4. Add remaining oil to hot skillet, add vegetables and sauté until tender, about 3-4 minutes. Return meat to pan and stir all together.
  5. Divide meat/vegetable mix onto mushrooms, top with a slice of provolone.
  6. Bake for 1 8-20 minutes or until the mushrooms are tender.