Ingredients
- 1 Dark Chocolate Bar (3.5 oz)
- 1/2 cup Pomegranate Arils (seeds)
- 1/2 cup chopped pecans
- 1/2 tsp. Flaky Sea Salt (optional)
Instructions
- In a microwave safe bowl, break the chocolate into pieces. Heat chocolate in the microwave in 20 second increments, until melted.
- On a parchment paper lined baking sheet, spread the melted chocolate.
- Sprinkle the pomegranate arils over chocolate, followed by pecans; sprinkle with salt if desired.
- Place in the freezer for 20 to 30 minutes until chocolate is set. Break into smaller pieces and enjoy.
- Store remaining pieces in the refrigerator or freezer.