Ingredients

  • 1 Dark Chocolate Bar (3.5 oz)
  • 1/2 cup Pomegranate Arils (seeds)
  • 1/2 cup chopped pecans
  • 1/2 tsp. Flaky Sea Salt (optional)

Instructions

  1. In a microwave safe bowl, break the chocolate into pieces. Heat chocolate in the microwave in 20 second increments, until melted.
  2. On a parchment paper lined baking sheet, spread the melted chocolate.
  3. Sprinkle the pomegranate arils over chocolate, followed by pecans; sprinkle with salt if desired.
  4. Place in the freezer for 20 to 30 minutes until chocolate is set. Break into smaller pieces and enjoy.
  5. Store remaining pieces in the refrigerator or freezer.