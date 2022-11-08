Ingredients

  • 5-6 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
  • 1 cup Primal Kitchen Ranch Dressing and Marinade
  • 1 acorn squash, halved then sliced into ¼ inch slices
  • 1 yellow squash, cut into ½ inch cubes
  • 1 container Love Beets, cut into ½ inch cubes
  • 1 container Fresh Cut Brussel Sprouts
  • 2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 tsp. dried thyme
  • 1 tsp. garlic powder
  • 1/2 -3/4 tsp salt (depending on size of squashes)
  • 1/2 tsp pepper
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Instructions

  1. In a bowl or baking dish, place chicken and marinade.  Let sit in refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.
  2. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
  3. In a large bowl, toss together all remaining ingredients. 
  4. Lightly coat a cookie sheet with oil; spread vegetable mixture onto cookie sheet.  Place marinated chicken over the vegetables and put in oven. 
  5. Cook for 25 minutes or until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees F.
  6. Serve immediately.