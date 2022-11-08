Ingredients
- 5-6 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
- 1 cup Primal Kitchen Ranch Dressing and Marinade
- 1 acorn squash, halved then sliced into ¼ inch slices
- 1 yellow squash, cut into ½ inch cubes
- 1 container Love Beets, cut into ½ inch cubes
- 1 container Fresh Cut Brussel Sprouts
- 2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tsp. dried thyme
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/2 -3/4 tsp salt (depending on size of squashes)
- 1/2 tsp pepper
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Instructions
- In a bowl or baking dish, place chicken and marinade. Let sit in refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
- In a large bowl, toss together all remaining ingredients.
- Lightly coat a cookie sheet with oil; spread vegetable mixture onto cookie sheet. Place marinated chicken over the vegetables and put in oven.
- Cook for 25 minutes or until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees F.
- Serve immediately.