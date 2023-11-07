Ingredients

  • 2 bags (10 oz.) frozen O Organics Brussels Sprouts
  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1/4 tsp. each garlic powder and salt
  • 1/3 cup crumbled goat cheese
  • 2 Tbsp. honey
  • 1 tsp. red chili flakes

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.  Line a cookie sheet with foil.
  2. Place Brussels sprouts onto lined cookie sheet; toss with olive oil, garlic powder and salt. 
  3. Roast Brussels sprouts in oven for 15 minutes, stir and cook for an additional 15 minutes or until sprouts are golden brown. Remove from oven.
  4. In a small bowl, combine honey and red pepper flakes; drizzle over Brussels sprouts and carefully toss to combine.
  5. Crumble goat cheese over Brussels sprouts and serve.