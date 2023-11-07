Ingredients
- 2 bags (10 oz.) frozen O Organics Brussels Sprouts
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1/4 tsp. each garlic powder and salt
- 1/3 cup crumbled goat cheese
- 2 Tbsp. honey
- 1 tsp. red chili flakes
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a cookie sheet with foil.
- Place Brussels sprouts onto lined cookie sheet; toss with olive oil, garlic powder and salt.
- Roast Brussels sprouts in oven for 15 minutes, stir and cook for an additional 15 minutes or until sprouts are golden brown. Remove from oven.
- In a small bowl, combine honey and red pepper flakes; drizzle over Brussels sprouts and carefully toss to combine.
- Crumble goat cheese over Brussels sprouts and serve.