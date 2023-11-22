Ingredients

  • 1 cup cottage cheese
  • 4 large eggs
  • 1/4 cup flour or gluten-free flour
  • 1 1/2 cups almond flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 cup milk
  • 3/4 cup grated cheddar cheese, divided
  • 1 cup chopped frozen spinach, thawed and squeezed dry (onions or other veggies will also work)

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line 12 muffin tins with muffin liners.
  2. In a large bowl, whisk together 1 cup cottage cheese, 4 eggs, and 1/4 cup milk.
  3. Add 1/4 cup flour, 1 1/2 cups almond flour, and 1 teaspoon baking powder; mix well.
  4. Stir 1/2 cup of grated cheddar cheese and spinach into egg mixture.
  5. Spoon into prepared muffin cups. Sprinkle the remaining 1/4 cup of cheese.
  6. Set in the oven and bake for 25 – 30 minutes, until the tops are light brown. Remove from the oven and cool on a wire rack.