Ingredients
- 1 package (16oz.) O Organic Mini Carrots
- 1 package (8oz) celery sticks
- 1 package (8oz) baby bella mushrooms, cleaned
- 1 package (weight will vary, about 2 pounds) Roasted Garlic Petit Tenderloin
- ½ cup O Organics Bone Broth
- 1 package Somos Smoky Chipotle Mushrooms
- 1 package Unbuns, thawed or roll of choice
Instructions
- In a large slow cooker, place carrots, celery sticks, whole mushrooms; nestle tenderloin into vegetable mixture. Pour bone broth over meat and vegetables. Cook on low for 8-10 hours or high for 6-8 hours or until meat is 165 degrees.
- Remove meat to a cutting board; slice and set aside.
- Add the bag of chipotle mushrooms to the vegetable mixture and stir to combine. Place sliced meat back in vegetable mixture, cover and cook additional 30 minutes.
- While roast finished cooking, slice buns and top with butter if desired. Place in a 350 degree oven for 10-15 minutes or until lightly toasted. Remove from oven.
- Serve roast, veggies and rolls. Enjoy.