Ingredients

  • 1 package (16oz.) O Organic Mini Carrots
  • 1 package (8oz) celery sticks
  • 1 package (8oz) baby bella mushrooms, cleaned
  • 1 package (weight will vary, about 2 pounds) Roasted Garlic Petit Tenderloin
  • ½ cup O Organics Bone Broth
  • 1 package Somos Smoky Chipotle Mushrooms
  • 1 package Unbuns, thawed or roll of choice

Instructions

  1. In a large slow cooker, place carrots, celery sticks, whole mushrooms; nestle tenderloin into vegetable mixture.  Pour bone broth over meat and vegetables.  Cook on low for 8-10 hours or high for 6-8 hours or until meat is 165 degrees.
  2. Remove meat to a cutting board; slice and set aside.
  3. Add the bag of chipotle mushrooms to the vegetable mixture and stir to combine.  Place sliced meat back in vegetable mixture, cover and cook additional 30 minutes.
  4. While roast finished cooking, slice buns and top with butter if desired.  Place in a 350 degree oven for 10-15 minutes or until lightly toasted.  Remove from oven.
  5. Serve roast, veggies and rolls.  Enjoy.