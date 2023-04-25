Ingredients

  • 1 bunch kale or 1 large head Romaine lettuce, washed and torn
  • 1/2 cup lime pumpkin seeds
  • 1/2 cup crumbled Queso Fresco cheese
  • 1 small avocado, diced
  • 3 green onions, diced
  • 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon cumin
  • 1/2 cup Caesar dressing, such as Primal Kitchen
  • 1-2 teaspoons lime juice
  • 1/4 cup fresh cilantro or 1 Tbsp freeze dried cilantro

Instructions

  1. Add kale or Romaine lettuce to a large bowl; toss in pumpkin seeds, Queso Fresco, avocado, and green onions.
  2. In a small bowl, mix remaining ingredients together. 
  3. Add desired amount of dressing to salad and toss to coat well. Garnish with additional cheese if desired.