Ingredients
- 1 bunch kale or 1 large head Romaine lettuce, washed and torn
- 1/2 cup lime pumpkin seeds
- 1/2 cup crumbled Queso Fresco cheese
- 1 small avocado, diced
- 3 green onions, diced
- 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/4 teaspoon cumin
- 1/2 cup Caesar dressing, such as Primal Kitchen
- 1-2 teaspoons lime juice
- 1/4 cup fresh cilantro or 1 Tbsp freeze dried cilantro
Instructions
- Add kale or Romaine lettuce to a large bowl; toss in pumpkin seeds, Queso Fresco, avocado, and green onions.
- In a small bowl, mix remaining ingredients together.
- Add desired amount of dressing to salad and toss to coat well. Garnish with additional cheese if desired.