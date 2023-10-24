Ingredients
- 1 lb. Open Nature 93% Lean Ground Beef
- 1 onion, diced
- 2 carrots, shredded
- 1 cup Keto Crafted BBQ sauce
- 8 slices Colby Jack cheese
- 4 spouted grain English muffins, split open into halves
Instructions
- In a large skillet, over medium heat, cook onion, carrots, and ground beef together until beef is browned and cooked to 165 degrees. Carefully stir in BBQ sauce.
- While beef is cooking, cut eyes and smiles into cheese using a butter knife.
- Toast English muffin halves in toaster or toaster oven until lightly toasted.
- Top each muffin half with some of the cooked beef mixture and top with prepared cheese. Repeat with remaining halves.
- Serve immediately.