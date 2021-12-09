What’s Cooking: Sweet & Spicy Salted Pecan Brie Bites

What's Cooking
LUBBOCK, Texas — United Supermarkets Dietitian Brenda Garcia brings us today’s segment of What’s Cooking, sponsored by United Supermarkets! Click the video link for today’s recipe.

Ingredients
• 1 package frozen Phyllo shells
• 1 (5 oz.) Crème de Brie
• 12 roasted and salted pecans
• 1 tablespoon spicy honey

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Place Phyllo shells onto cookie sheet. Using a small spoon, divide cheese into shells; top each with a pecan. Place in oven for 10 minutes or until cheese begins to bubble slightly.
  3. Remove from oven and drizzle with honey.
  4. Serve immediately.

