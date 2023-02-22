Ingredients

  • 4 pitted avocado halves
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 lb. ground turkey
  • 1 pkg. taco seasoning
  • 1 cup plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 chipotle pepper in adobo sauce minced
  • 1 teaspoon adobo sauce
  • 1/2 cup Cotija cheese crumbles
  • 1 cup chopped tomatoes
  • 2-3 green onions chopped
  • 1/4 cup cilantro leaves chopped
  • Salsa

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.
  2. Place the avocados, cut side up, on a baking sheet or in a 9 X 13 baking dish.
  3.  In a large skillet add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and cook the turkey over medium high heat. Add seasoning according to package directions.
  4. Divide the turkey among the avocados (you can freeze any remaining turkey for a quick meal in the future).  Cook for 10 minutes.
  5. While the avocados are in the oven, mix the sour cream with the chipotle peppers and adobo sauce. Add 1-2 teaspoons of water to thin if needed.
  6. Garnish the avocado tacos with Cotija cheese, chopped tomatoes, green onion, cilantro and drizzle with the chipotle cream. Sprinkle with cilantro and serve warm.