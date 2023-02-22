Ingredients
- 4 pitted avocado halves
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 lb. ground turkey
- 1 pkg. taco seasoning
- 1 cup plain Greek yogurt
- 1 chipotle pepper in adobo sauce minced
- 1 teaspoon adobo sauce
- 1/2 cup Cotija cheese crumbles
- 1 cup chopped tomatoes
- 2-3 green onions chopped
- 1/4 cup cilantro leaves chopped
- Salsa
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.
- Place the avocados, cut side up, on a baking sheet or in a 9 X 13 baking dish.
- In a large skillet add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and cook the turkey over medium high heat. Add seasoning according to package directions.
- Divide the turkey among the avocados (you can freeze any remaining turkey for a quick meal in the future). Cook for 10 minutes.
- While the avocados are in the oven, mix the sour cream with the chipotle peppers and adobo sauce. Add 1-2 teaspoons of water to thin if needed.
- Garnish the avocado tacos with Cotija cheese, chopped tomatoes, green onion, cilantro and drizzle with the chipotle cream. Sprinkle with cilantro and serve warm.