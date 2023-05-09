Ingredients

  • 1 lb. strawberries, sliced
  • 6 oz. blackberries
  • 3 kiwis, peeled and diced
  • 2 mangoes, peeled and diced
  • 3/4 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
  • 1 very ripe banana
  • 3/4 cup plain Kefir milk

Instructions

  1. In a large bowl, combine the strawberries, blackberries, kiwis and mangoes.
  2. In a small skillet over medium-high heat, add coconut and stir until coconut begins to brown; remove from pan to a small bowl immediately and let cool.
  3. In a small bowl, mash banana and add Kefir; stir until well combined.
  4. Pour banana sauce into fruit mixture and stir well to combine; toss in toasted coconut.
  5. Serve immediately.