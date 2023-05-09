Ingredients
- 1 lb. strawberries, sliced
- 6 oz. blackberries
- 3 kiwis, peeled and diced
- 2 mangoes, peeled and diced
- 3/4 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
- 1 very ripe banana
- 3/4 cup plain Kefir milk
Instructions
- In a large bowl, combine the strawberries, blackberries, kiwis and mangoes.
- In a small skillet over medium-high heat, add coconut and stir until coconut begins to brown; remove from pan to a small bowl immediately and let cool.
- In a small bowl, mash banana and add Kefir; stir until well combined.
- Pour banana sauce into fruit mixture and stir well to combine; toss in toasted coconut.
- Serve immediately.