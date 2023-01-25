Ingredients

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 pound Jenni-O All-Natural Turkey Sausage

1 cup diced celery

1 cup chopped onion

1 cup red bell pepper, diced (about one large pepper)

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon oregano

A pinch red pepper flakes

1/4 cup tomato paste

2 zucchinis, diced

1 can (14.5 oz.) diced tomatoes

6 cup chicken bone broth or low sodium chicken broth

1 cup coarsely grated Parmesan cheese

1 or 2 pieces of Parmesan rind (optional)

Extra Parmesan cheese for garnish, optional

Directions

1. In a large pot heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add Italian sausage meat and cook, breaking up the meat with a spoon; cook for about 5 min. Add onion, celery, and bell pepper and sauté until vegetables are tender and sausage is cooked through.

2. Add garlic powder, basil, oregano, pepper flakes, and tomato, stirring well. Add tomatoes, zucchini, salt, pepper, chicken broth, Parmesan rind, and Parmesan cheese mix well to combine.

3. Bring the soup to a simmer and cook covered until the vegetables are tender, about 10 to 15 minutes.

4. Remove the soup from heat and take out the Parmesan rinds. Serve the soup immediately with more Parmesan cheese on top if desired.